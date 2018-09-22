She Has A Lot Of Love To Share!
Saturday September 22nd, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Smokey believes in sharing the love–she gives lots and lots of kisses…once she gets to know you of course! She enjoys your attention but is just as happy to sit and watch whatever you’re doing. She would much rather shower you with love than play with toys and she has a lot of love to share!
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
