She Has A Lot Of Love To Share!

Saturday September 22nd, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Smokey believes in sharing the love–she gives lots and lots of kisses…once she gets to know you of course! She enjoys your attention but is just as happy to sit and watch whatever you’re doing. She would much rather shower you with love than play with toys and she has a lot of love to share!

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.