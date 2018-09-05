Pedestrian Struck In Kingsville

Kingsville OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a collision on September 3rd, 2018 around 6:45pm.

Police say that a pedestrian operating a non-motorized scooter collided with a white pickup truck at the intersection of Jasperson Drive and Peachwood Drive

The pedestrian is a teenaged boy who suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck has been identified and did report the collision to police.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Kingsville OPP at 519-733-2345.