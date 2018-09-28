Ontario Cancelling Drive Clean Program

The Ontario Government has is cutting the Drive Clean program as of April 1st, 2019. This means that drivers will no longer be required to get Drive Clean emissions tests for their passenger vehicles.

A new, enhanced program will focus on heavy-duty vehicles like commercial transport trucks.

“By ending Drive Clean tests and repairs for passenger vehicles, this government is reducing the burden on residents and families who own a car, so they no longer need to take time out of their days to take their vehicles in for unnecessary tests,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re saving taxpayers over $40 million every year. And we’re better targeting the biggest polluters to protect Ontario’s air.”