LaSalle Acquires Waterfront Property

LaSalle has acquired a piece of waterfront property along Highway 18 north of Gil Maure Park.

The current owners, operating as Westport Marina, will retain control of the property until October 31st, 2019, at which time, the Town of LaSalle will take possession of the land.

“We have been hearing for years that the municipality has not taken advantage of the waterfront in LaSalle along the Detroit River,” said Mayor Ken Antaya. “This is the first time that a large piece of property near the park has become available and we reacted. This is a very integral land acquisition for the future of our community with the intent of refreshing our historic LaSalle neighbourhood.”

The next Council will seek input from the community for the development of this land. Plans are in place to complete a master plan for the area, and that will include consultation with community members.