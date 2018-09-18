Kingsville Town Council Approves Cottam Revitalization Plan

Kingsville Town Council has approved the proposed Cottam Revitalization Plan. This new plan gives a broad vision, guiding principles and recommendations for future betterment of the Cottam area.

The plan was developed with the help of a public engagement process with Cottam residents and businesses. The consultation process gave committee members a general overview of community attitudes and pursued input on which improvements the village would like to see for Cottam’s future.

After analyzing information collected through consultation during a public open house, as well as survey responses, four key themes arose around:

Increased Events Beautification Ridgeview Park Rotary Park



Comments identified a need to upgrade current infrastructure and install new amenities in order to beautify and increase usability of these areas, including play structures, benches, picnic tables and lighting.

A series of short-term (1-5 years), medium term (6-10 years) and long-term (11-15 years) goals were identified for each area of focus.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all those who supported and participated in this community consultation process,” Cottam Revitalization Committee Chairperson Kim Gilliland stated. “Thank you to all the residents and community members who took the time to participate, and the organizations who provided guidance, partnered to host consultation activities and provided insightful feedback.”

Now that the plan has been approved, projects will be implemented within the capital program and operational budgets. Existing town committees and community groups will also be provided with the Cottam Revitalization Plan for ongoing review.

“The success of municipalities is very dependent on the success of the communities that shape the Municipality of Kingsville,” supported Mayor Nelson Santos. “Having identified key principles and projects close to the heart of Cottam’s needs helps guide us into the future and our ongoing efforts in making our municipality the community of choice for our residents as a whole.”

A copy of the plan can be found on the municipal website at www.kingsville.ca.