Delays Expected For VIA Trains Over A Number Of Weekends Until December

VIA Rail is warning about delays on certain weekends between now and mid-December 2018 as major infrastructure work on a portion of the railway in the Mimico area of Greater Toronto will be performed.

VIA Rail trains travelling in Southwestern Ontario through Oakville will be redirected and could be delayed up to 30 minutes.

Trains travelling between Toronto, Kitchener, London and Sarnia are not affected.

“VIA Rail regrets any inconvenience that this situation may cause. We are communicating with customers who have reservations on the impacted train. Customers wishing to get a refund at no additional charge or change their date of travel may do so by calling VIA Customer Center at 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888 842-7245), TTY 800-268-9503 (deaf or hard of hearing),” the company said in a statement.

Work Block | Planned Weekends: