Costco To Deliver
Liz Thorne
Saturday September 22nd, 2018
Posted at 8:31am
Costco will now deliver non-perishable groceries, health and beauty products and other household items to your door step.
The move comes following the success of delivery service in Southern Ontario which was launched in July.
Delivery takes two days and will see a delivery surcharge added to every item ordered. The delivery surcharge is waived for orders over $75.
To start shopping, visit Costco.ca and chose grocery.
