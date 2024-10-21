Youth Facing Assault And Weapon Charges Arrested For Bail Violations



A youth facing assault and weapons charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that earlier this month, a 16-year-old male suspect was released on bail while facing several criminal charges, including assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and failure to comply with two judicial orders. The conditions of his bail included house arrest.

Following his release, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release order.

On October 18, bail compliance officers located and arrested the youth in Walkerville. The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.