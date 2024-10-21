OPP Investigate Threat At Kingsville School

The Ontario Provincial Police Kingsville Detachment was informed of threats made in relation to a local school in the Town of Kingsville. The school has not been named by police.

As a result of the investigation, Kingsville OPP have deemed the threats to be unfounded.

Police say at no time was there any threat to public safety, students, faculty or the school.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.