Windsor Police Warn Of “Tiktok Door-Knock Challenge” Following Recent Incidents

Windsor Police are looking to raise awareness about a current social media trend after multiple recent attempted break-and-enter and mischief incidents.

Police say the “TikTok door-knock challenge” encourages people to bang on or kick in the front doors or garages of homes and then run away while filming the incident. The acts, which typically occur at night or in the early morning hours, can cause physical and emotional distress for residents.

Windsor Police have received multiple calls following suspected participation in this trend, including two incidents earlier this week. Shortly after 7:00pm on October 2th0, 2024, officers responded to a report of an attempted break-and-enter at a house in the 3000 block of Stillmeadow Road. Unknown suspects allegedly kicked in the front door before running from the scene.

Approximately an hour later, a group of teenagers attended a residence in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive, kicked the front door in, and threw a rock through a window. A group of teenagers was seen fleeing on foot.

The suspects in both incidents were not located and are still outstanding.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit caution young community members to refrain from participation in this trend, which can lead to criminal charges and other unwanted consequences.

“The Windsor Police Target Base Unit is currently investigating these incidents and will lay charges once the suspects are identified,” said Windsor Police Constable Anthony Gebrael. “This type of activity is not only criminal but can potentially lead to dangerous situations for both the suspects and homeowners.”

Anyone with information on these or other similar incidents is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.