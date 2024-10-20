Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say that at 8:30pm on October 17th, 2024, they were called to check on the wellbeing of a woman in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a grey 2012 Infinity G37X, a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen. The suspect was immediately arrested without incident.

Jacqueline Wallace, 39, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

The stolen vehicle has since been returned to its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

