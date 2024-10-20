Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 20th, 2024, 9:34am
Windsor Police has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
Police say that at 8:30pm on October 17th, 2024, they were called to check on the wellbeing of a woman in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a grey 2012 Infinity G37X, a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen. The suspect was immediately arrested without incident.
Jacqueline Wallace, 39, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.
The stolen vehicle has since been returned to its owner.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Tips to deter auto theft:
- Park your motorcycle or vehicle in a garage or well-lit area.
- Use a steering wheel or pedal locking device.
- Invest in outdoor security cameras for your home.
- Don’t leave keys in your vehicle while unattended.
- Use a Faraday bag to protect your key fob from being cloned.
- Invest in aftermarket vehicle alarm system or GPS tracking or recovery devices.