Windsor Police Expanding Body-Worn Microphone And In-Car Camera Use

Windsor Police are expanding the pilot to equip more frontline patrol officers with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones following a three month trial.

Between June 3rd and September 2nd, 2024, 26 frontline officers were equipped with these devices. This pilot expansion will equip frontline supervisors with the technology, ahead of a planned rollout to all patrol officers in 2025. The cameras and microphones are designed for use in the general proximity of police vehicles. The system begins recording automatically during vehicle stops and emergency calls for service, and can also be activated manually.

In-car cameras and body-worn microphones support evidence collection and add an additional layer of transparency and accountability to police operations. Additionally, the cameras offer Automatic Licence Plate Recognition technology, which scans nearby plates to notify officers of stolen vehicles and other infractions.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Our three-month pilot project showed the true value of these devices,” said Deputy Chief of Operational Support Karel DeGraaf. “Equipping frontline officers with cameras and microphones supports our mission of serving the community with professionalism, accountability, and integrity. I look forward to the continued rollout of this technology across our Service.”

Officers will inform members of the public that they are being recorded at the earliest opportunity during any interaction that involves the use of in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.