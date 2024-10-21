Police Investigating Overnight Break & Enter To Business In Stoney Point

Lakeshore OPP is investigating an overnight break and enter to business in Stoney Point.

Police say that at 11:30pm on October 20th, 2024, they were called to a business in the 6000 block of St. Clair Road in Stoney Point for the report of a break and enter.

The investigation revealed that an unknown individual had forced entry into the building and had stolen items from the property.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.