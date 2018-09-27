Catch An Outdoor Movie This Friday

The Windsor Public Library is looking to take advantage of every opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while the warm weather lasts.

Over the summer, the library acquired a state-of-the-art movie projection system to screen family friendly movies outside.

Following on from the success enjoyed by screenings at Forest Glade and Fontainebleau branches and an appearance at Sandpoint Beach, an additional date has been added to the schedule.

The next screening will be on Friday, September 28th at the automotive-themed Chisholm Branch. The fun will get underway at 8pm with the critically acclaimed CARS. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be the following Friday, October 5th.

Families planning on attending should bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted. The event is free.