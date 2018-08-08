Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation Seeking New Board Members

The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation is seeking new members for appointment to the board of directors.

The foundation provides financial support that contributes to the safety and well-being of the children and families of the Windsor-Essex children’s aid society through fundraising initiatives and public education.

Members of the board make a personal commitment to:

Provide objective guidance and feedback on the development strategy for the Foundation.

Champion our cause and help develop case(s) for support.

Bring expertise and networks to supplement in-house resources.

Identify prospective donors and introduce them to WECAS.

Participate actively in fundraising events and campaigns, and be available as needed to participate in the solicitation process.

Attend monthly Board meetings and other meetings as required.

To learn more about the work of the Foundation, visit our website at www.wecaf.on.ca.

If you are interested in applying for this role, you can submit a resume by August 17th to [email protected].