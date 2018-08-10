There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 10th – 12th

Friday August 10th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday August 10th, 2018

Community Events

Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology

Friday August 10th, 2018
Park House Museum
Music Events

UNPLUGGED

Friday August 10th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Festivals Events

Kingsville Folk Music Festival

Friday August 10th, 2018
Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street
Charity Events

2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS

Friday August 10th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Arts Events

WEAVING (Art Show)

Friday August 10th, 2018
ArtSpeak Gallery
Music Events

Cruising With Elvis – Norm Ackland performs as ‘Elvis Presley’

Friday August 10th, 2018
Windsor River Cruises
Music Events

Live music with Keith Stiner

Friday August 10th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Arts Events

Light House Canvas Paint Night

Friday August 10th, 2018
ArtSplash Atelier LaSalle
Festivals Events

Pride Fest

Friday August 10th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Festivals Events

Comber Fair

Friday August 10th, 2018
Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street

Saturday August 11th, 2018

Music Events

Latin night

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Arts Events

GLITTERBALL

Saturday August 11th, 2018
The City Grill Event Centre
Arts Events

QUEENS OF PRIDE

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Health Events

Clarity Through Creativity – Vision Board Workshop with Michelle Stuart

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Integrative Healing & Yoga
Community Events

Tecumseh Outdoor Movie Night

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Weston Park
Festivals Events

Kingsville Folk Music Festival

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street
Charity Events

2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS

Saturday August 11th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Arts Events

WEAVING (Art Show)

Saturday August 11th, 2018
ArtSpeak Gallery
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Arts Events

Post Pride Parade Creation

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Creative Collections
Music Events

Summer Sunday – August 12 (Kingsville) Joel Robinette

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Arts Events

Pride Rainbow Heart

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Creative Collections
Community Events

Spirit Element Art Readings with Katie Brukwinski

Saturday August 11th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Festivals Events

St Angela Church Italian Festival

Saturday August 11th, 2018
St Angela Church
Community Events

Fitness for Hospice

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Lacasse Park
Charity Events

7th Annual Connections Early Years Family Centre Charity Golf Tournament

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Sutton Creek Golf & Country Club
Festivals Events

Pride Fest

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Music Events

Bank OnThe42 Music Series Featuring No Drama

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Festivals Events

Comber Fair

Saturday August 11th, 2018
Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street

Sunday August 12th, 2018

Community Events

WWI Walking Tour of South Walkerville

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Optimist Community Center parking lot
Food Events

Pierogi Fest

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Polish Beach Club
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Festivals Events

PRIDE DAY

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Festivals Events

Kingsville Folk Music Festival

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street
Charity Events

2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS

Sunday August 12th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Festivals Events

Pride Fest

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Festivals Events

Comber Fair

Sunday August 12th, 2018
Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street

