There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 10th – 12th
Friday August 10th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology
Friday August 10th, 2018
Park House Museum
UNPLUGGED
Friday August 10th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Kingsville Folk Music Festival
Friday August 10th, 2018
Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street
2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS
Friday August 10th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
WEAVING (Art Show)
Friday August 10th, 2018
ArtSpeak Gallery
Cruising With Elvis – Norm Ackland performs as ‘Elvis Presley’
Friday August 10th, 2018
Windsor River Cruises
Live music with Keith Stiner
Friday August 10th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Light House Canvas Paint Night
Friday August 10th, 2018
ArtSplash Atelier LaSalle
Pride Fest
Friday August 10th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Comber Fair
Friday August 10th, 2018
Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street
Latin night
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
GLITTERBALL
Saturday August 11th, 2018
The City Grill Event Centre
QUEENS OF PRIDE
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Clarity Through Creativity – Vision Board Workshop with Michelle Stuart
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Integrative Healing & Yoga
Tecumseh Outdoor Movie Night
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Weston Park
Kingsville Folk Music Festival
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street
2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS
Saturday August 11th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
WEAVING (Art Show)
Saturday August 11th, 2018
ArtSpeak Gallery
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Post Pride Parade Creation
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Creative Collections
Summer Sunday – August 12 (Kingsville) Joel Robinette
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Pride Rainbow Heart
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Creative Collections
Spirit Element Art Readings with Katie Brukwinski
Saturday August 11th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
St Angela Church Italian Festival
Saturday August 11th, 2018
St Angela Church
Fitness for Hospice
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Lacasse Park
7th Annual Connections Early Years Family Centre Charity Golf Tournament
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Sutton Creek Golf & Country Club
Pride Fest
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Bank OnThe42 Music Series Featuring No Drama
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Comber Fair
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street
WWI Walking Tour of South Walkerville
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Optimist Community Center parking lot
Pierogi Fest
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Polish Beach Club
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
PRIDE DAY
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Kingsville Folk Music Festival
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street
2018 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS
Sunday August 12th, 2018
St.Clair Shores Shopping Centre
Pride Fest
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Comber Fair
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street
