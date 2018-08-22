Slowdown In Economic Growth Expected For Windsor

A slow down in economic grow is expected for Windsor in 2018 according to the Conference Board of Canada’s latest Metropolitan Outlook.

They say that Windsor’s economic growth exceeded 3.0% in every year between 2014 and 2017, but that streak is expected to end this year.

Local economic growth is slowing in tandem with U.S. light vehicle sales and is expected to reach 2.0% in 2018.

Higher interest rates and tougher mortgage rules are also putting a damper on the metro area’s previously hot housing market.