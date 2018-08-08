Police Appeal For Witnesses In Hit And Run Investigation

Windsor Police are looking for witnesses in a hit and run.

Police say that it happened around 2:15am on Wednesday August 8th, 2018 in the area of Tecumseh Road West at McKay Avenue.

A witness told police that they were driving in the area when they came upon an injured male laying in the roadway.

Officers arrived and observed a 30-year-old male being attended to by EMS paramedics. The male sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg. Officers also located vehicle debris in the immediate area, consistent with a collision.

The 30-year-old male was transported to hospital for treatment and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.