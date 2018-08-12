PHOTOS: Windsor Pride Parade Brings Colour And Happiness To Ottawa Street
Anna Millerman
Sunday August 12th, 2018
Posted at 3:31pm
The Windsor Pride Festival continued Sunday morning with the annual Pride Parade taking place on its new route in the Ottawa area.
The parade, which took off at Ottawa Street and Monmouth Road, brought colour and vibrancy to the area in addition to great pride and support. The parade featured many unique floats, dancers, music, balloons and festivities throughout, leading back to Lanspeary Park for more celebrations to take place.
