PHOTOS: Streetscape Improvements To Switch Traffic Detour On Ouellette Avenue

Changes are coming to Ouellette Avenue today.

Currently Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott is closed to traffic in the southbound direction, and northbound is closed between Tuscarora and Elliott.

Starting after 10am, southbound Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott will be open to traffic and northbound Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott will be closed to facilitate the ongoing streetscape improvements construction.

Transit Windsor will continue with the current detour routes until the project is complete this fall.