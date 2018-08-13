PHOTOS: Streetscape Improvements To Switch Traffic Detour On Ouellette Avenue
Owen Wolter
Monday August 13th, 2018
Posted at 8:00am
Changes are coming to Ouellette Avenue today.
Currently Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott is closed to traffic in the southbound direction, and northbound is closed between Tuscarora and Elliott.
Starting after 10am, southbound Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott will be open to traffic and northbound Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott will be closed to facilitate the ongoing streetscape improvements construction.
Transit Windsor will continue with the current detour routes until the project is complete this fall.
