Ground Broken On New South Windsor Antonino’s



Antonino’s in South Windsor is going to a larger piece of pizza with the ground breaking of their new location.

The new 4,000 square foot building will be constructed right next door to their current Howard Avenue location.

After opening much larger pizzerias in the towns of Tecumseh and LaSalle, owner Joe Ciaravino said it was time to expand the South Windsor location as well. “We outgrew our 780 square foot South Windsor location about 10 years ago,” said Ciaravino.

The new restaurant, designed by local architect Settimo Vilardi, of Archon Architects, is being constructed by Rosati Construction Inc. The new building will have a rustic, old world look and will include a full commercial kitchen, self-service dining room for 25 patrons, and take-out area. The upper floor will consist of a residential unit.

The completion date is set for the end of 2018, with a grand opening to follow in early 2019.