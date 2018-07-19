County Council Approves Active Living Road Projects

Essex County council has approved more than $3.6 million worth of road projects as part of their ongoing effort to create a vibrant network of connected pathways and trails for cyclists and pedestrians.

The projects are part of the County Wide Active Transportation System program, which envisions a network stretching nearly 800 km, linking corridors in county municipalities to trail systems in Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

The first project will create 3.2 km of pathways along both sides of County Road 20 east of County Road 31 in Leamington. The contract was awarded to low bidder Pierascenzi Construction Ltd. for $2,678,075.

The second project will create 2.9 km of paved shoulders along both sides of two sections of County Road 50 in Kingsville and Essex. The contract was awarded to low bidder Rudak Excavating Inc. for $981,990.

For both projects, the county will cover 40% of the costs and the respective towns will cover the remainder.