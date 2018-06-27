ClearNow
Wednesday June 27th, 2018

Posted at 9:52am

Essex
Just in time for this weekends heat, the new splash pad in Essex is officially open.

The splash pad features a fun sports theme and is part of the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

“With splash pads in Harrow and Colchester, we are very excited to provide this amenity to the residents of Essex Centre,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “The splash pad was a priority project identified by the Essex Centre community in the 2015 Recreation Master Plan, and we’re happy to deliver.”

The splash pad will be open seven days a week until the end of August.

