Monday June 4th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

Summer Festivals
In preparation for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival, volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on this Wednesday, June 6th.

The Town of LaSalle orders about 300 flats of strawberries each June for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. The strawberries are grown locally at Raymont’s Berries in Cottam.

You are asked to meet at the LaSalle Fire Service building at 6pm. High school volunteer forms can be signed for these community service hours.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place Thursday, June 7th to Sunday, June 10th at Gil Maure Park.

