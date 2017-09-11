Hussein Dabaja of Windsor plans to help others after winning $100,000 with Encore.

After the store ticket scanner showed ‘Not a Winner’ for his first ticket, Hussein was happy to win two dollars with his second. When he scanned his third ticket everything changed. “I read ‘big winner $100,000’ on the screen and got very quiet. I wanted to scream but I kept my cool.”

Needing time for the news to settle in, Hussein left the store and went on a weekend long camping trip with his family. Not wanting to disappoint his family if he found out the win wasn’t real, Hussein kept his win a secret throughout the trip. “I kept my secret until today. I validated my ticket on the way to the OLG Prize Centre and now I am $100,000 richer,” he shared.

For Hussein, this win is a way to help people, including supporting his children achieve their dreams. “I am a proud dad and all my five children have done extremely well.”

Supporting a family member back in Hussein’s home country of Lebanon is another priority, as is taking a trip with his wife. “I would love to travel with my wife. We have no destination yet, but as long as we are together it will be a great vacation.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Howard Avenue in Windsor.