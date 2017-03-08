ENWIN Utilities Ltd. is planning the future of local electricity distribution, and is looking for public feedback, and has launched an online workbook, regarding the development of its electricity distribution system investment and spending proposals.

The interactive workbook focuses on the investment and spending plans ENWIN needs to create for a five-year period (from 2019 to 2023), to maintain the local distribution system, while continuing to safely, reliably and efficiently deliver the electricity local homes and businesses depend on.

“Customer feedback is imperative to our planning process, in order to ensure our operational and capital goals are in line with customer needs and priorities and are cost-effective to our ratepayers,” said ENWIN President and CEO, Helga Reidel. “As we develop our five-year plan, we would like to hear from our customers about what matters most to them. This is an opportunity to provide specific feedback that will be taken into consideration in rate decisions and timing of future rate applications by the Board of Directors and ultimately our regulator, the OEB.”

The workbook walks residential customers through the considerations the company must take into account in making its plan.

As an incentive to participate, ENWIN will host a draw for ten $50 prepaid credit cards from respondents who complete the online survey. The company is also randomly recruiting business and residential customers to participate in telephone surveys and focus groups. Some customers will be contacted by phone.

The online workbook can be accessed online at www.enwincustomerfeedback.com until April 13th, 2017.