A new festival could be hitting the Windsor Riverfront this summer.

Caribbean Fest is proposed to take place on the weekend of July 28th and 29th and will feature the best of West Indian, Latin and African culture, showcasing a mix of music, food and art.

According to a report going to the City of Windsor’s Social Development, Health and Culture Standing Committee on March 1st, the new festival would feature an infusion of Reggae, Soca, Latin and African recording artist.

Local food and art vendors, along with local cultural organizations would be encouraged to participate in the event, and the Riverfront Festival Plaza would be designated as a licensed area.

The festival is proposed by P2 Productions Inc., a Toronto based company that in the past has presented various cultural events in and around the Greater Toronto Area as well as events in Trinidad and Tobago since 2005, such as the Xcapefest in Curacao, the Red Light Concert Series in Trinidad and the Shades Breakfast Experience.