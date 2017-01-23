Windsor City Council voted Monday evening to retain the cat spay/neuter voucher program.

The program was facing elimination in the city’s budget.

The program was first started in 2012 with a budget of $75,000. The 2013 budget was reduced by $25,000 to reflect the actual activity from the 2012 pilot program and has remained at the same budget level since.

As of October 12th, 2016 city administration says that a total of 3,041 feral and owned cats have been spayed or neutered since the inception of this program.

Council voted to fund the program in the amount of $30,000.