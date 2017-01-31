The public school board has chosen Division Road Pre-school to staff the six new dedicated childcare rooms at the new Kingsville k to 12 school, currently under construction.

“Last year the Province of Ontario made a commitment to help create new, licensed, safe and high-quality childcare spaces in schools across the province,” said Director of Education Erin Kelly.

When funding for the new school as announced it included day care space for 90 children. Following the guidelines set out by the government and working with the City of Windsor’s Housing and Children’s Services Department, they chose Division Road Pre-school as their first community partner.

Division Road Pre-school will also be providing on-site before and after school programs for K-6 students.

The Board is still in the process of acquiring land for the school, which should be open for the 2019-20 school year.