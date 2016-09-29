ClearNow
Thursday September 29th, 2016

Posted at 1:37pm

City News
Hello time traveller!

This article is 528 days old.

The information listed below is likely outdated and has been preserved for achival purposes.

"The rain caused a sink-hole and collapsed part of Lilac street near Lauzon, so I went and checked it out" by Fortier S.

Readers of windsoriteDOTca News sent in photos of flooding in East Windsor and Tecumseh.

By Lori T.

By Ron S.

By Stacy S.

By Connie B.

"Dillion & Jasper in Tecumseh" by Craig S.

"Subdivision behind McDonald's on Manning Rd" by Jessica A.

By Jackie T

"Parking lot at Magna Integram Seating" by Nikaya-Lee H.

"This picture is of a car that stalled due to flooding. It is being towed from the water. The photo was taken on Lacasse Blvd in Tecumseh. Many basements have flooded on this street." by Tammy D.

"13" and rising!!!" by Kelly W.

By Tanja Samardzic

By Tanja Samardzic

By Tanja Samardzic

By Tanja Samardzic

