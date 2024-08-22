Your Guide To The Best Ways To Experience The Water In Windsor Essex!

HazeNow
Water Ways TV Explores Canada’s South Coast

Original blog by Water Ways TV

Steven Bull wasn’t born here, but after moving to attend the University of Windsor and beginning his Canadian broadcasting career with CBC Windsor he considers Windsor his “adopted hometown.”

In 2023 he returned to film an episode of his television show “Water Ways”, a travel/lifestyle show focused on recreational boating.  In Episode 10 of the second season (originally aired on Global TV and Sportsman Channel Canada) he explored the three coasts of “Canada’s South Shore”.

View the episode below and tag along with Steven starting with kayaking with Pelee Wings in Leamington, he then heads north to Lakeshore for sunset SUP with Urban Surf. A sucker for a good historical story, RAW Watersports takes Steve to Peche Island to explore the ruins of Hiram Walker’s vacation home and gets the best view of both Windsor and Detroit – from the water! – with Windsor Premiere Cruises. Of course he sniffs out a waterfront pizza takeout option while here.

Water Ways TV follows Steven Bull, a comedian/journalist travelling in search of the best of the boating life. “Some memories can’t be made on land!”

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on FacebookTwitter, or Instagram.

