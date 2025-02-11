CloudyNow
Point Pelee National Park Tip Tower Reopens To Visitors

Tuesday February 11th, 2025, 8:13am

Leamington
Construction work on the Tip Tower at Point Pelee is now complete and open to the public.

During a routine inspection in May 2022, a possible safety issue was identified with the Tip Tower guard rail system, leading to its closure. In 2023, a third-party engineering assessment confirmed that the tower itself is structurally sound and the issue was isolated to the guard rail system.
Design work for the guard rail, or railing, replacement was completed through winter 2023-24, and a public tendering process was undertaken. Parks Canada awarded a contract to Heritage Restoration Inc. to complete the repairs on May 3rd, 2024, and construction began off-site. Work onsite occurred from September 9th, 2024, to the first week of February.  Some final updates to the tower will continue to be installed over the coming weeks.

The 24 metre, metal observation tower has 144 steps to the top that are wide enough to allow for two-way traffic up and down the tower.

