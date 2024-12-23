Christmas Holiday Hours: Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 23rd, 2024, 9:00am
Essex Town Hall and the Gesto office will be closed for the holidays from Tuesday, December 24th and will reopen on Thursday, January 2st.
For more information on facility hours and the holiday recreation schedule, visit https://www.essex.ca/en/play/resources/2024-2025-Essex-Holiday-Swim-and-Skate-Schedule.pdf
