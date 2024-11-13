NEWS >
Plymouth Drive Lane Changes Coming

Wednesday November 13th, 2024, 8:00am

Work will be done on Wednesday on westbound Plymouth Drive to convert a through lane at the Central Avenue intersection into a second left turn lane.

Drivers are asked to use caution, watch for trucks and workers, and follow the directional signage.

 

