Plymouth Drive Lane Changes Coming
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday November 13th, 2024, 8:00am
Work will be done on Wednesday on westbound Plymouth Drive to convert a through lane at the Central Avenue intersection into a second left turn lane.
Drivers are asked to use caution, watch for trucks and workers, and follow the directional signage.
