Christmas Comes To Kingsville Saturday

Thursday November 14th, 2024, 12:00pm

Christmas comes to Kingsville on Saturday.

The festival kicks off with the Santa Claus Parade starting at 5:00pm at Wigle Avenue and Main Street East, travelling on Main Street towards Division Street and ending at Lakeside Park.

After the parade at 7:00pm, head to the Lakeside Park for Christmas carols before Mayor Rogers helps Santa flip the switch and transform Lakeside Park into a sea of glittering lights.

“We are incredibly excited to see everyone out at this year’s parade and opening ceremonies,” said Mayor Rogers. “Come out for all the fun, and make sure you stay for hot chocolate and find your family’s favourite light displays.”

The Festival continues all of December with a variety of holiday events happening through the month of December.

Find full details on The Christmas Guide.

