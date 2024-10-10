SunnyNow
Leamington Marina Parking Lot Upgrades Start Next Week

Thursday October 10th, 2024, 10:00am

Leamington
Upgrades to the Leamington Marina parking lot, which will include reconfiguration and repaving to enhance accessibility and improve overall facilities get underway on October 16th, 2024. There will be no access to the Marina parking lot or boat ramp after this date to accommodate these improvements.

Boats currently docked at the Marina must be removed before October 16th. After this date, the boat ramp will not be available for use.

