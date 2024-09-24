Ward 7 Community Meeting Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 24th, 2024, 7:44pm
Windsor’s Ward 7 will host its community meeting on Wednesday.
Councillor Angelo Marignani will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration.
While the focus will be on the ward hosting each meeting, all are welcome to attend.
It takes place at the Forest Glade Arena – Auditorium, 3205 Forest Glade Drive at 6:00pm.
