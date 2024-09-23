Christmas in Space! A Holiday Cirque Spectacular Performs At Caesars Windsor

Christmas in Space! A Holiday Cirque Spectacular is coming to the The Colosseum stage for an all-ages performance on Saturday, December 14th at 8:00pm.

Step into a world where intergalactic wonder meets Yuletide joy in an electrifying extravaganza by Q Productions Las Vegas. Hold onto your space seats, because this show features an unparalleled cast of acrobats, daredevils, and cirque performers who will leave you mesmerized. At the forefront of entertainment technology, the show utilizes mind-blowing projection mapping and interactive lasers that redefine “holiday lights.”

For thrill-seekers, the Saturn Aerial Sphere is a jaw-dropping spectacle, with four aerialists performing breathtaking acrobatics while suspended on an orb-like apparatus high above the stage. Complementing this is the incredible Hair Hang Aerialist, who defies gravity as she performs suspended solely by her hair, showcasing unbelievable strength and artistry. To add even more cutting-edge flair, the Photon Krew light suit dancers light up the stage with their synchronized, visually stunning performances using advanced LED technology. Adding a dash of scientific marvel to the mix is Lady Light Lasergirl, an award-winning laser performer who has dazzled audiences on Discovery Channel’s Outrageous Acts of Science and Fox Network’s Game of Talents.

But what would Christmas be without heart? The show’s sentimental core centres on an inquisitive Alien who lands in a theatre, determined to abduct a Janitor for a holiday crash course. When he opens a Stargate, his extraterrestrial buddies come rushing in, and together they embark on a journey of discovering the true meaning of Christmas and the Holiday Season. Buckle up, this is one sleigh ride you won’t want to miss!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 27th at 10:00am.