WIFF Looking To See Your Memorabilia
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 9th, 2024, 2:24pm
This Fall, the Windsor International Film Festival will cerebrate 20th years.
To complement the 2024 Festival, WIFF is hosting a retrospective exhibition. In addition to showcasing its 20-year archive of material culture, WIFF is inviting its community to loan any WIFF memorabilia they’ve collected over the years.
Whether in the form of merchandise, ticket stubs or photographs, all will be considered.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
You can contact WIFF’s Curator, Jaclyn Meloche, with any questions or loan offers at [email protected].
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook