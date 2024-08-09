WIFF Looking To See Your Memorabilia

This Fall, the Windsor International Film Festival will cerebrate 20th years.

To complement the 2024 Festival, WIFF is hosting a retrospective exhibition. In addition to showcasing its 20-year archive of material culture, WIFF is inviting its community to loan any WIFF memorabilia they’ve collected over the years.

Whether in the form of merchandise, ticket stubs or photographs, all will be considered.

You can contact WIFF’s Curator, Jaclyn Meloche, with any questions or loan offers at [email protected].