Pre-Register For The Ouellette Car Cruise And Win Big

The Ouellette Car Cruise is set to take place at 6:00pm on Friday, August 9th, and organizers are offering an exciting opportunity to win big by pre-registering.

This year’s cruise promises to be bigger and better than ever before, featuring a stunning array of classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and exotic vehicles. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a collector, or just looking for a fun and exciting way to spend your Friday evening, this event has something for everyone.

By pre-registering, not only do you secure your spot in the cruise, but you also get a chance to win amazing prizes.

Sign up and learn more here.