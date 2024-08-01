NEWS >
SunnyNow
25 °C
77 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pre-Register For The Ouellette Car Cruise And Win Big

Thursday August 1st, 2024, 10:00am

City News
0
0

The Ouellette Car Cruise is set to take place at 6:00pm on Friday, August 9th, and organizers are offering an exciting opportunity to win big by pre-registering.

This year’s cruise promises to be bigger and better than ever before, featuring a stunning array of classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and exotic vehicles. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a collector, or just looking for a fun and exciting way to spend your Friday evening, this event has something for everyone.

By pre-registering, not only do you secure your spot in the cruise, but you also get a chance to win amazing prizes.

Sign up and learn more here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message