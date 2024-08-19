Kingsville Fire And Rescue Reminds Public Of Lithium-Ion Battery Safety
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 19th, 2024, 5:19pm
Kingsville Fire and Rescue is sending our a reminder that it’s important to take proper precautions when using devices powered by lithium-ion batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smart phones, laptops, e-bikes, smoke alarms, and toys. But if misused or damaged, they can catch fire or even explode.
Follow these important tips to keep yourself safe.
- Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory and always follow the device manufacturer’s instructions.
- Only use the battery that is designed for the device and use the approved charging cord that came with the device.
- Only charge lithium-ion battery devices on hard surfaces – never on soft surfaces, like a pillow, couch or bed.
- Do not keep charging the device or device battery after fully charging.
- Keep lithium-ion batteries at room temperature; do not place them in direct sunlight or hot vehicles.
- If you notice an odour, change in colour, excessive heat, change in shape, leaking, or odd noises coming from the lithium-ion battery, stop using it immediately.
- Store lithium-ion batteries away from anything that can catch fire. They are flammable and can easily ignite when exposed to excess heat.
