OPP Warn Of Crypto Currency Scam

Wednesday July 10th, 2024, 5:27pm

Local News
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team has released a warning about crypto currency investments.

Police are currently assisting in an investment scam investigation where victims are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake crypto currency investments.

Investigators are warning the public not to engage with the following websites:

  • www[.]How2Crypto[.]com
  • www[.]How2Crypto[.]net

If you or someone you know has had dealings with the mentioned websites, you are asked to contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501 / antifraudcenter.ca.

