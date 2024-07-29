Catch The Fort Malden Living History Festival
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 29th, 2024, 5:36pm
Fort Malden National Historic Site is holding its annual Living History Festival on August 3rd, 2024.
Visit period encampments as re-enactors and volunteers recreate the lifestyles of several different time periods. Experience live cooking demonstrations, featured talks and historic weapons demonstrations that will blow you away.
There will be musical performances that will move you through time and talk to a wide array of experts about the history of Amherstburg through their lenses.
It runs from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Adults are $10.75, seniors $9.75, and Youth 17 and under $5.75.
