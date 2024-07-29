Mostly CloudyNow
27 °C
81 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
28 °C
82 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Catch The Fort Malden Living History Festival

Monday July 29th, 2024, 5:36pm

Amherstburg
0
0

Fort Malden National Historic Site is holding its annual Living History Festival on August 3rd, 2024.

Visit period encampments as re-enactors and volunteers recreate the lifestyles of several different time periods. Experience live cooking demonstrations, featured talks and historic weapons demonstrations that will blow you away.

There will be musical performances that will move you through time and talk to a wide array of experts about the history of Amherstburg through their lenses.

It runs from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Adults are $10.75, seniors $9.75, and Youth 17 and under $5.75.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message