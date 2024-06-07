CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 7th To June 9th

Friday June 7th, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
7
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
7
June

Narnia – A Dance Theatre Production

The Capitol Theatre
Friday
7
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy

Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
7
June

Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit

Marsh Historical Collection
Friday
7
June

NARNIA by Windsor Dance eXperience

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
7
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic

Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Friday
7
June

Live Music On The Leamington Marina Patio

Leamington Marina Patio
Friday
7
June

Windsor Road Runner Road Rally

Corpus Cristi Church
Friday
7
June

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Olivia Stadler

Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
7
June

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Vollmer Center
Friday
7
June

WIFF Under the Stars – FREE Community Screenings

Vision Corridor
Friday
7
June

Poutine Feast

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Friday
7
June

MILL ST. Market

Mill St. West Leamington (directly behind the LAC)
Saturday
8
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
8
June

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
8
June

Rad Dad Giveaway & FREE Play LED Mini Golf

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
8
June

The Pier: Music, Food and Beverage Festival

The Pier Beneath the Ambassador Bridge
Saturday
8
June

NARNIA by Windsor Dance eXperience

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
8
June

Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society’s 35th Garden Tour

Austin Toddy Jones Park Pavillion
Saturday
8
June

WIFF Under the Stars – FREE Community Screenings

Vision Corridor
Saturday
8
June

Narnia – A Dance Theatre Production

The Capitol Theatre
Saturday
8
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
8
June

Wheatley Garden Tour

Wheatley Garden Tour
Saturday
8
June

Poutine Feast

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Saturday
8
June

Amherstburg Freedom Museum Ribs and Ragtime Fundraiser

Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Saturday
8
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic

Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Saturday
8
June

Meet-A-Machine

WFCU Centre Parking Lot
Saturday
8
June

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Vollmer Center
Saturday
8
June

Tecumseh F7 Festival

Tecumseh Fire Station 2
Saturday
8
June

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Olivia Stadler

Windsor Comedy Club
Sunday
9
June

WIFF Under the Stars – FREE Community Screenings

Vision Corridor
Sunday
9
June

Poutine Feast

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Sunday
9
June

Parkers Pop Up

Parkers Farm and Garden
Sunday
9
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
9
June

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Vollmer Center
Sunday
9
June

Come Try Rowing Day

LaSalle Rowing Club
Sunday
9
June

NARNIA by Windsor Dance eXperience

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
9
June

Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society’s 35th Garden Tour

Austin Toddy Jones Park Pavillion
Sunday
9
June

Narnia – A Dance Theatre Production

The Capitol Theatre

