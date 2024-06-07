There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 7th To June 9th
Friday June 7th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
7
June
Friday
7
June
Friday
7
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy
Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
7
June
Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit
Marsh Historical Collection
Friday
7
June
Friday
7
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic
Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Friday
7
June
Live Music On The Leamington Marina Patio
Leamington Marina Patio
Friday
7
June
Windsor Road Runner Road Rally
Corpus Cristi Church
Friday
7
June
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Olivia Stadler
Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
7
June
Friday
7
June
Friday
7
June
Friday
7
June
MILL ST. Market
Mill St. West Leamington (directly behind the LAC)
Saturday
8
June
Saturday
8
June
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
8
June
Rad Dad Giveaway & FREE Play LED Mini Golf
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
8
June
The Pier: Music, Food and Beverage Festival
The Pier Beneath the Ambassador Bridge
Saturday
8
June
Saturday
8
June
Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society’s 35th Garden Tour
Austin Toddy Jones Park Pavillion
Saturday
8
June
Saturday
8
June
Saturday
8
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
8
June
Wheatley Garden Tour
Wheatley Garden Tour
Saturday
8
June
Saturday
8
June
Amherstburg Freedom Museum Ribs and Ragtime Fundraiser
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Saturday
8
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic
Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Saturday
8
June
Meet-A-Machine
WFCU Centre Parking Lot
Saturday
8
June
Saturday
8
June
Tecumseh F7 Festival
Tecumseh Fire Station 2
Saturday
8
June
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Olivia Stadler
Windsor Comedy Club
Sunday
9
June
Sunday
9
June
Sunday
9
June
Parkers Pop Up
Parkers Farm and Garden
Sunday
9
June
Sunday
9
June
Sunday
9
June
Come Try Rowing Day
LaSalle Rowing Club
Sunday
9
June
Sunday
9
June
Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society’s 35th Garden Tour
Austin Toddy Jones Park Pavillion
Sunday
9
June
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook