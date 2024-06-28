New Chief Of Police In LaSalle



Michael Pearce is LaSalle’s next Chief of Police, effective July 2th9, 2024.

Chief Designate Pearce arrives with more than two decades of policing experience proudly serving with the Chatham-Kent Police Service and previously the York Regional Police. He currently serves as the Inspector in charge of the Community Patrol Branch. Throughout his career, he has worked in patrol, community-oriented response unit, drugs and vice, media relations, traffic unit, professional standards, training and career development, and recruiting.

His education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Studies from York University, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Western University, and certificates in Leadership, Human Resources Management, Risk Management, and Municipal Accounting and Finance. He is a graduate of the Police Leadership Program from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, holds a Certified Human Resources Professional designation, and is a member of the Human Resources Professional Association.

“It is with profound appreciation and humility that I join the LaSalle Police Service. I am thrilled to work with an impressive team of professionals. Together, we will advance member development and wellness, community inclusion, and technological innovation. I wish to extend my gratitude to the LaSalle Police Services Board for placing their trust in me,” said Chief Designate Pearce.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Chief Designate Pearce replaces Chief Duncan Davies, who is retiring later this year. A Change of Command Ceremony will be held at a later date, with more details coming.