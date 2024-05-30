Summer Festival Preview: Art In The Park

Art in the Park takes over historic Willistead Park in Old Walkerville this weekend.

This year, there will be over 300 exhibitors, showcasing an incredible array of art and craftsmanship – the highest number of artisans ever showcased.

“We really took into consideration the feedback that we received last year and made some significant changes to areas like the Kidz Zone,” explains President, Allan Kidd.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Never before at Art in the Park, little guests will have the opportunity to play GellyBall over in the Kidz Zone, and grab a photo in our photo booth to commemorate the event.

The event will also feature 20 diverse food vendors offering delicious options to satisfy every palate. For the adults, new this year, they can enjoy exclusive Rotary Wine and Beer while roaming the entire 15 acre park.

“There are still so many people in our community who don’t realize that Art in the Park is a fundraiser. Each ticket purchased helps us give back to charitable causes right here in Windsor! And new this year we’ve launched a Rotary Beer and a Rotary Wine, where proceeds will benefit clean water initiatives across Canada!”

Find more information on the Summer Festival Guide.