Missing Swimmer Located

Searchers have located the body of a swimmer missing on Lake St. Clair.

OPP said that around 3:50pm on May 25th, 2024, they received a report from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton concerning a swimmer who had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

Around 8:00pm on Sunday, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the remains of the swimmer.