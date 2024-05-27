Missing Swimmer Located
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 27th, 2024, 10:30am
Searchers have located the body of a swimmer missing on Lake St. Clair.
OPP said that around 3:50pm on May 25th, 2024, they received a report from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton concerning a swimmer who had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.
Around 8:00pm on Sunday, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the remains of the swimmer.
