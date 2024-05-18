Michael Bolton Show On October 17th Cancelled At The Colosseum
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 18th, 2024, 2:16pm
Caesars Windsor has announced that the Michael Bolton show, originally scheduled for Thursday, October 17th at 8:00pm has been cancelled due to Bolton’s continuing recovery from recent surgery.
Refunds are available from the original point of purchase.
