Michael Bolton Show On October 17th Cancelled At The Colosseum

Saturday May 18th, 2024, 2:16pm

Entertainment
0
0

Caesars Windsor has announced that the Michael Bolton show, originally scheduled for Thursday, October 17th at 8:00pm has been cancelled due to Bolton’s continuing recovery from recent surgery.

Refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

 

