G-Eazy And Rick Ross To Co-Headline The Colosseum Stage

G-Eazy and Rick Ross join forces for a night of hip-hop from The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 23rd.

Multi-Platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has long established himself as a staple in the music and touring world. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production, and dexterous range, the Bay-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more. His accolades include winning a People’s Choice Award for “Favourite Hip-Hop Artist,” being named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30,” and covered publications for GQ Italia, Rollacoaster, Numero NL, XXL, and Flaunt.

One of hip-hop’s most respected and revered MCs, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the “Biggest Boss.” Released in 2006, his song “Hustlin’” went from being a relentless street anthem to a pop culture catchphrase that is still used today. The track earned Ross a record deal with Def Jam and became the catalyst for his debut LP Port of Miami. The album debuted at Number One on the Billboard chart, as did Trilla, which was released less than two years later.

In 2010, Ross dropped Teflon Don which overshadowed every LP from any genre that year and catapulted him to international superstardom. Building on this next level of his fame, Ross expanded his Maybach Music Group. In late 2010, MMG went from a boutique imprint to a full-fledged label, with the signings of Wale and Meek Mill as the cornerstones of the roster. Recently, Ross released the collaboration album Too Good To Be True alongside Meek Mill and featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU with “Everyday Hustle.” Across his prolific career, a few of Ross’ standout tracks and features include “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin’,” “I’m On One,” and “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 24th at 10:00am.