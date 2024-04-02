City Of Windsor Plans Local Celebration To Mark NFL Draft In Detroit

The City of Windsor is gearing up to join in the excitement of the National Football League (NFL) Draft, which will take place in Detroit from April 25th to 27th, 2024.

This year’s NFL Draft, spanning from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our region, and more than 60 million viewers are expected to tune in worldwide.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island anticipates all 1,800 hotel rooms in the downtown core to be fully booked for the duration of the NFL Draft, and Transit Windsor will be extending its hours of operation to shuttle football enthusiasts to and from the celebrations across the river. The influx of visitors is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region while promoting downtown Windsor as a vibrant hub for event attraction.

The City of Windsor is set to host an array of local activities and events, bringing the excitement of the NFL Draft to Windsor. In addition to NFL Draft banners decorating the downtown core, residents and visitors will be treated to “Windsor’s NFL Draft Party” on Saturday, April 27th, 2024.

This free fan event will take place on the front lawn of City Hall from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, promising a day of fun-filled activities for all ages. The celebration will include NFL-themed interactive games, an NFL Draft viewing area, a free football skills and coaching clinic for local youth, music, complimentary snacks, and appearances from some of Windsor’s very own NFL alumni players.

“As our streets come alive with the energy of fans and festivities, the DWBIA recognizes the meaningful impact the NFL Draft will have on our downtown businesses, residents, and visitors. The NFL Draft is far more than just a sporting event; it’s a catalyst for economic growth, community engagement, and urban revitalization,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair, Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA).